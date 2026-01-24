22-year old admits pushing father-of-two in front of moving ambulance, killing him

Footage of the incident was shown in court.

Others are reading now

A fatal incident on a quiet Scottish waterfront has returned to court, bringing renewed attention to a death that shocked a local community.

The case centres on a late-night confrontation that ended with a father-of-two losing his life after being struck by an emergency vehicle.

Fatal early hours

Robert Bromell, 39, was hit by an ambulance on Corran Esplanade on the A85 in Oban, Argyll and Bute, during the early hours of 6 September 2023.

The court heard that he had been pushed into the road moments before the collision.

He was rushed to hospital with severe injuries but died the following day.

Also read

Police Scotland launched an investigation soon after, leading to the arrest of Lewis Budge, who was 22 at the time.

Court admission

At the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, Budge pleaded guilty to culpable homicide in connection with Mr Bromell’s death.

The court was told that sentencing will take place at a later date.

The case did not proceed to trial following the admission.

Motive unclear

According to the BBC, the pair had left a pub in the company of others shortly before the incident.

Also read

CCTV footage shown in court reportedly showed Burge push Bromell using two hands, sending the father-of-two out on the road, where he was hit in the head by the ambulance.

The motive behind the push is unclear, but Budge was previously convicted of domestic abuse, the BBC reported.

Police reaction

In a statement released on Facebook, Inspector Gerry Shovlin described the events as “shocking and senseless”.

He said: “Our thoughts remain with Robert’s family and friends, who have suffered a devastating loss. While no outcome can undo what happened, I hope this guilty plea brings some measure of comfort to them.”

He added: “Violence such as this is never acceptable in our communities.”

Also read

Display content from iFrames except google ads Click to display external content from iFrames except google ads,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Sources: Police Scotland, Scottish courts