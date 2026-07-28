’25th Amendment NOW’: Trump’s social media blitz ignites backlash

Donald Trump’s marathon of AI-generated posts prompts calls for historic intervention

Political tensions in the United States have intensified after President Donald Trump unleashed a rapid-fire series of social media posts that drew fierce criticism from opponents and reignited debate over his fitness for office.

According to The Mirror US, Trump published 43 posts on his social media platform within roughly five hours on a single Sunday, many of them featuring AI-generated or digitally manipulated images targeting political rivals, journalists and public figures.

AI images dominate the feed

Much of the posting spree centered on fabricated images portraying Trump in a variety of exaggerated roles.

Posts reportedly depicted the president as a ship captain, a doctor and a military hero intercepting Iranian oil tankers. Other images promoted fictional campaign material suggesting a 2028 presidential run, despite constitutional term limits.

Critics argued that the volume and nature of the posts went far beyond routine political messaging, describing the content as increasingly erratic.

Critics invoke the 25th Amendment

Reaction from Trump’s opponents was swift, with several commentators openly questioning whether the president remains fit to serve.

“He’s insane. 25th Amendment NOW,” political commentator Harry Sisson wrote in response to the posting spree.

Attention has since turned to the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which outlines the process through which a president can be declared unable to carry out the duties of the office. Such a step would require action by the vice president together with a majority of the Cabinet.

Debate over presidential conduct

Supporters of invoking the constitutional mechanism argue that the repeated stream of AI-generated imagery, personal attacks and militaristic fantasy scenarios should not simply be dismissed as political theater.

Opponents of Trump have pointed to the posts as evidence of what they view as increasingly troubling public behavior, while supporters have generally defended his use of social media as part of his unconventional political style.

No formal effort to invoke the 25th Amendment has been announced, and calls for such action currently remain part of the broader political debate surrounding the president’s conduct.