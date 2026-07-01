70-year-old sues city for $35 million after tripping on sidewalk

Man says neglected sidewalk left him with catastrophic injuries – now he’s taking on the city

A quiet evening out for dinner turned into a life-altering ordeal for a California man whose attorney says a hazardous city sidewalk left him with catastrophic injuries.

The 70-year-old is now seeking $35 million in damages from the city of San Diego after suffering a broken neck and back in a fall that, according to his legal team, could have been prevented.

Hidden obstacle allegedly caused devastating fall

The incident happened on May 11 in San Diego’s Mission Hills neighborhood after the man and his wife had finished eating at a local sushi restaurant.

Security camera footage reportedly captured the moment he walked toward his parked car using a walking aid before catching his foot on the exposed metal base of a parking meter.

Although the parking meter itself had reportedly been removed the previous year, its base remained protruding from the sidewalk.

After tripping, the man fell face-first into his vehicle, suffering severe spinal injuries that his attorney says now require him to receive around-the-clock medical care while recovering at home.

Attorney blames city maintenance

Attorney William M. Berman has filed a claim accusing the city of leaving the sidewalk in what he describes as “a dangerous condition.”

He argues the problem extends beyond a single location.

“They protrude about an inch to two inches from the sidewalk. The city needs to make sure they’re taking out these bases from the sidewalks,” Berman said according to Unilad.

According to the attorney, similar exposed parking meter bases can be found elsewhere across San Diego.

Lawsuit aims to improve public safety

Beyond financial compensation, Berman says his client hopes the legal action encourages the city to improve sidewalk maintenance.

“My client wants the city to maintain its public sidewalks in a safe condition.”

He also alleged that San Diego allowed the problem to persist after reportedly running short of funding for its parking meter maintenance program, leaving exposed metal bases that pose a risk to pedestrians.

Local residents voice similar concerns

People living near the site of the accident say uneven sidewalks have been a concern for some time.

Laura Landisi told NBC San Diego that navigating the area can already be difficult because her husband relies on a walker and tree roots have damaged sections of the pavement.

Her husband, Robert, said the exposed obstacles are easy to hit if people are not paying close attention, adding that he has managed to avoid falling so far.

The city of San Diego declined to comment on the specific claim, saying it cannot discuss individual claims or potential litigation.