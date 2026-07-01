Actor known from Harry Potter, James Bond and Indiana Jones dies at 82

Hollywood says goodbye to beloved actor behind unforgettable supporting roles.

Hollywood may be built around leading stars, but countless classic films owe part of their lasting appeal to the actors who quietly elevated every scene they appeared in. Michael Byrne belonged firmly in that category, carving out a career that stretched across more than six decades and included roles in some of cinema’s most recognizable productions.

According to The Guardian, the British actor died on June 20 at the age of 82, leaving behind an extensive body of work spanning film, television and theatre.

A familiar face in blockbuster films

Born in London in 1943, Byrne trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama before launching his acting career at Laurence Olivier’s National Theatre during the 1960s.

His filmography grew steadily over the following decades, particularly through supporting roles in major international productions.

Audiences around the world came to recognize him from films including Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Braveheart, Tomorrow Never Dies, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, in which he portrayed the elderly Gellert Grindelwald.

Military dramas also became a recurring part of his career. Byrne appeared in The Eagle Has Landed, A Bridge Too Far, and Force 10 from Navarone, taking on a variety of wartime roles.

Success on television and stage

Away from the big screen, Byrne became a familiar presence on British television.

Viewers of Coronation Street knew him as Ted Page, a character he portrayed between 2008 and 2010. Earlier in his career, he also appeared alongside Alec Guinness in the acclaimed espionage series Smiley’s People.

The theatre remained an important part of Byrne’s life well into his later years.

At the age of 66, he attracted attention for taking on the role of Romeo in an unconventional production of Romeo and Juliet at Bristol Old Vic, where Shakespeare’s famous lovers were portrayed by older actors.

His final major stage performances included Mary Stuart in 2018 and Uncle Vanya the following year.

Career spanned more than 60 years

Michael Byrne’s career covered more than six decades and featured appearances in many of Britain’s most celebrated stage productions as well as internationally successful films.

He is survived by his former wife, Carole, their two daughters and three grandchildren.