Russian spy plot exposed after Google Translate mistake

In spy films, intelligence agents move through foreign countries with perfect preparation.

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They speak multiple languages, communicate through secure channels and rarely make mistakes that could expose their missions.

But real-world espionage can be far less polished. Sometimes, even a simple language barrier can derail an operation that was meant to remain completely secret.

Arrest in Colombia

According to reports by The Insider cited by WP, Denis Alimov, an alleged member of a Russian military intelligence unit known as Center 795, has been detained in Colombia.

Investigators say Alimov attempted to organize assassinations targeting prominent Chechen dissidents.

Authorities believe the plan involved offering large rewards for carrying out the attacks.

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Translation mistake

The investigation claims the operation was compromised because Alimov used Google Translate while communicating with foreign contacts.

According to the report, the use of the translation tool created records that could later be accessed by intelligence agencies.

“The use of a translator was detrimental because all translations were recorded and could be read by American intelligence,” investigators said.

Secret unit exposed

Center 795 is described in the report as a newly created and highly secretive unit within Russia’s GRU military intelligence service.

The unit was reportedly designed to operate autonomously and conduct a full range of intelligence and military operations.

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However, investigators say operational mistakes ultimately led to the exposure of the alleged plot.

Sources: The Insider, WP.