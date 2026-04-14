A fix to manpower needs? Ukranian drones now attack Russian trucks on their own

The Ukrainian edge in the drone race seems to be expanding.

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Newly released footage circulating online offers a glimpse into evolving tactics in the war between Ukraine and Russia, where unmanned systems are taking on an increasingly decisive role.

The short clip, shared on X on April 13, appears to show a Ukrainian strike drone targeting Russian military vehicles with notable precision.

Observers say the video points to a shift toward greater autonomy in drone operations, particularly in the final moments before impact.

A new strike method

The drone shown in the footage is described as a “Hornet”-type loitering munition, a category often linked to Ukrainian volunteer-led projects such as the Wild Hornets initiative.

According to available details, the drone approached its target and struck without visible manual adjustments in its final descent.

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This suggests the use of onboard targeting assistance, allowing the system to lock onto vehicles and stay on course even amid battlefield disruption.

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Evolving drone tech

These compact drones are built for speed and precision, carrying explosive payloads designed to destroy targets on impact.

More recent versions appear to include automated tracking features, enabling them to follow moving vehicles and resist electronic interference.

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Such developments reflect a broader trend in Ukraine’s military strategy, where rapid adaptation and technological upgrades are becoming central to operations.

A fix to manpower shortage?

In a March 17 report from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, researchers noted that voluntary sign-ups for the Ukrainian Armed Forces have decreased sharply since Ukraine’s last major offensive campaign in 2023.

In August 2025, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported that tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have gone AWOL (Absent Without Leave). At the beginning of 2026, CNN noted that most Ukrainian brigades are estimated to be at most 10% infantry, only a third of the traditional 30%.

As the use of UAVs and UGVs continues to expand, and drones become more autonomous on the battlefield, this might be a turning point for Ukraine in countering manpower shortages in the longer-than-four-year war.

Shifting battlefield balance

According to RBC-Ukraine, reporting on April 8, Ukrainian forces are now deploying around 30% more strike drones than their Russian counterparts.

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The report also highlights the increasing use of advanced systems, including fiber-optic-controlled drones that are harder to jam.

Officials cited by the outlet said Ukraine has made a “very noticeable leap” in combining large-scale deployment with improved targeting and automation.

This approach is increasingly aimed at disrupting Russian logistics, particularly transport and supply vehicles.

Sources: RBC-Ukraine, social media footage, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty, CNN