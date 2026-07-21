A new “Alligator Alcatraz”: Israeli minister weighs using Nile crocodiles to keep prisoners from escaping

The proposal has drawn hefty critizism from environmental authorities.

You might remember the term “Alligator Alcatraz.”

It’s a term used to describe a controversial temporary immigration detention camp in the Everglades in south Florida.

It was built to house up to 3,000 detainees, and the nickname “Alligator Alcatraz” stems from the fact that the facility is surrounded by swamps infested with crocodiles and alligators, making it life-threatening to try to escape.

Well, now Israel seems to have adopted the idea of using alligators and crocodiles to keep detainees where they are.

New legal status

According to Deutsche Welle, Israel’s Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman has officially reclassified Nile crocodiles.

Instead of being listed strictly as wild creatures, the dangerous reptiles now fall under the category of cultivated wild animals.

That small wording change carries major consequences for national corrections. Under the updated framework, approved security agencies can legally keep and deploy the large predators if they receive official government authorization and satisfy environmental conditions.

One body now positioned to request that permission is the Israel Prison Service. The department answers directly to far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has actively promoted aggressive guard measures across the country’s penal system.

Ketziot prison plans

Israeli media outlets reported that Ben-Gvir intends to place the reptiles around the perimeter of Ketziot Prison in southern Israel. The desert facility primarily houses Palestinian security prisoners.

The proposal first emerged in December. Ben-Gvir recently promoted the strategy directly to his followers:

“Are you thinking of attempting to escape? Think again,” Ben-Gvir posted on Facebook, accompanying the message with an AI-generated image of himself holding a crocodile on a leash.

Ridicule and risk

Yet the plan faces stiff opposition from environmental authorities. Israel’s Channel 13 reported that the Israel Nature and Parks Authority spoke out against the proposal as soon as Ben-Gvir floated it last year.

Conservation officials insisted that untamed beasts belong strictly in research environments or educational programs. They also cited previous incidents where captive crocodiles broke free from enclosures, creating severe safety risks for nearby residents.

Internal opposition appears equally strong. Channel 13 reported that several officers within the Israel Prison Service greeted the controversial idea with open ridicule when leadership initially tabled it.