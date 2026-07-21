Lawmakers sound alarm over Trump’s TikTok U-turn: “China still controls the algorithm”

The Justice Department concluded the business no longer poses a threat.

Government workers face endless rules about what they can and cannot do with their official equipment.

Security protocols usually only get tighter over time.

But a highly controversial app is making an unexpected return to federal offices thanks to a surprising new memo.

Sudden rule change

Federal employees can now install TikTok on their government phones, according to a recent Justice Department memo. The move marks a massive policy shift that aligns with President Trump’s views.

The new guidance comes from the Office of Legal Counsel. It essentially scraps a strict law passed by Congress in 2022, the Daily Mail reported.

That original law tried to block the popular app over national security fears regarding its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

TikTok announced a corporate restructuring in January, placing 80 percent of the company under American investors.

Fresh security review

ByteDance still controls 19.9 percent of the new venture. Even so, the Justice Department concluded the business no longer poses a threat.

The 2022 bill strictly banned any services provided by ByteDance, but government lawyers eventually found a legal workaround to bypass that language.

The office wrote that “Congress banned only the version of TikTok that shares the same problematic ownership features” as the original app.

They addressed their official memorandum directly to the president’s counsel. “We understand you have since instructed that employees of Executive Branch agencies may download TikTok onto their official devices, subject to the agency’s discretion and consistent with all applicable workplace policies,” the office stated.

Backlash and lawsuits

Congress tried to crack down harder in 2024. Lawmakers passed a bill demanding a total sale to an American owner, which the Supreme Court upheld.

Trump changed the game in January 2025. Just one day after taking office, the president ordered the Justice Department to ignore that law.

The new joint venture has sparked fierce anger. Republican Congressman John Moolenaar, who leads the House Select Committee on China, released a strong statement in January, according to the Daily Mail.

“The Chinese Communist Party cannot be allowed to weaponize an app to divide and weaken our country,” Moolenaar said.

Searching for answers

The congressman questioned the deal.

“Does this deal ensure China does not have influence over the algorithm? Can the parties involved assure Americans their data is secure?” he asked.

Competitors are also fighting back. Meta and Alphabet investors recently filed a lawsuit, claiming the new corporate structure fails to limit foreign influence, the outlet reported.

Sources: Daily Mail