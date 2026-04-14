A new record: NATO country has never “detained and neutralized” as many Russian spies in a year

The majority were nationals of the country recruited by Russia.

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NATO-member Estonia says it has thwarted an unprecedented number of suspected Russian intelligence operations, pointing to shifting tactics and new recruitment methods. Authorities warn the threat remains persistent despite recent setbacks.

Officials describe a growing reliance on informal networks and online outreach, rather than traditional espionage channels.

KAPO, Estonia’s Internal Security Service, said in its annual report that 16 individuals linked to Russian intelligence were stopped in 2024, the highest figure recorded.

The agency identified ties to both the Federal Security Service (FSB) and military intelligence, GRU.

KAPO spokeswoman Marta Tuul told Estonian Public Broadcaster ERR, that Moscow is adapting.

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“Since Russian intelligence services cannot operate on Estonian territory, they are looking for other options,” she said. “They are looking for so-called agents who are easier to manipulate, who can carry out certain tasks on their behalf – but this record year shows they are failing.”

Shifting tactics

According to the report, Russia continues to pose the most significant long-term security concern for Estonia, driven by what KAPO described as an “imperialist mentality.”

KAPO Director General Margo Palloson said recruitment pressure remained steady. “Since the beginning of last year, we have detained and thwarted the activities of 16 collaborators of the Russian special services,” he said.

Most suspects were not government employees. “The vast majority were ordinary people who did not work in government institutions and did not have access to sensitive information,” Palloson added.

Early disruption

Authorities said all cases were intercepted before causing major harm. “Regarding all 16 Russian agents, it can be said that their activities were disrupted at a relatively early stage. They did not manage to cause significant harm to Estonia’s security,” Palloson said.

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The report highlights an increased use of social media to identify and recruit “casual agents” for low-level tasks, including vandalism.

Tuul told ERR that some recruits were encouraged to target memorial sites such as Sinimäed in northeastern Estonia.

Border concerns

KAPO also warned of risks linked to travel to Russia, noting that recruitment efforts can begin at border crossings.

Officials said online platforms are also being used to spread disinformation, including false bomb threats and fabricated reports of attacks in border regions such as Narva.

Sources: ERR, KAPO annual report, Digi24