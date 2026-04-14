Magyar outlines stance on Putin and Trump

Hungary’s political shift is drawing international attention as its incoming prime minister sets out how he would handle key global relationships. His comments come as the war in Ukraine continues to shape diplomatic priorities across Europe.

Peter Magyar, following a decisive election victory, has outlined a cautious but open stance toward Russia.

Stance on moscow

According to Digi24.ro, citing BBC reporting via News.ro, Magyar said he would not initiate contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin but would respond if contacted.

“If Vladimir Putin calls, I will answer the phone,” he told reporters during a press conference after his election win.

He made clear that while such a call is unlikely, he would still be prepared to engage.

Message on war

Magyar said his priority in any conversation would be to push for an end to the war in Ukraine.

“I don’t think it will happen,” he said, adding that if talks did occur, he would urge Putin to stop the conflict after four years of fighting.

His position signals a different tone compared to former leader Viktor Orban, who maintained closer ties with Moscow.

Early diplomacy

The new leader said he had already spoken with 10 European leaders within a day of his victory, indicating a focus on strengthening regional cooperation.

Moscow responded by saying it respects the election result and expects to continue “pragmatic” relations with Hungary.

Ties with allies

Magyar also addressed relations with the United States, saying he would take a similar approach if President Donald Trump reached out.

He said he would welcome contact and extend an invitation to Hungary for a future national commemoration event.

The remarks suggest an effort to balance relations with both Western allies and global powers as Hungary enters a new political phase.

Sources: Digi24.ro, BBC, News.ro



