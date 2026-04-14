“We promised the people” – Slovenias parliament speaker proposes referendum on NATO exit

It was a referendum, that lead to Slovenia joining NATO in the first place.

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When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, NATO had 30 members.

In April 2023, Finland joined the alliance, and in March 2024, Sweden joined as the 32nd member.

Since Donald Trump became president of the US again, he has floated the idea of pulling the US from the alliance—a decision that would require two-thirds of US senators to agree or an act of Congress for it to become reality.

However, another country is also floating the idea of leaving the alliance, and a referendum on continued participation in NATO is set to take place in the not-so-distant future.

“We promised the people a referendum”

Slovenia’s new parliamentary speaker, Zoran Stevanović, said he intends to organize a referendum on whether Slovenia should leave NATO, according to public broadcaster RTVSLO.

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“I must say that we promised the people a referendum on the issue of leaving NATO, and we will hold this referendum,” he said.

The speaker, who leads the party Resni.ca, framed the move as part of a broader push to redefine Slovenia’s foreign policy direction.

A member for 22 years

Stevanović said Slovenia should avoid entanglement in international conflicts, insisting such involvement does not align with national interests.

He outlined early diplomatic plans, including trips to Skopje and Copenhagen, and expressed an intention to visit Moscow.

“I would like to build bridges and cooperate well with all countries, regardless of the wall that has been built between the West and the East,” he said.

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Slovenia held a national referendum on joining NATO in March 2003 and officially became a member of the alliance in March 2004.

Sources: RTVSLO, The Kyiv Post, NATO