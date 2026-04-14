Hungary’s new leader signals shift on Russia and energy policy

Energy has become one of the biggest political questions in Europe.

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Energy prices have been unstable for years. Supply chains have been under pressure. Governments are trying to balance cost, security, and long-term strategy. It is not an easy task, especially for countries that rely on imported fuel.

Geography plays a role

Hungary now faces this challenge under new leadership. Peter Magyar spoke about the issue during his first press conference after winning the election, according to Digi24. He made it clear that geography plays a major role. Hungary cannot simply move away from its location or its neighbors.

He said that Russia will remain part of the picture. Hungary will still need to deal with it in some form. At the same time, he promised to look for other energy sources. The goal is to reduce dependence and create more options.

Magyar explained that Hungary wants to buy energy at low prices and under stable conditions. He pointed to recent problems with supply routes like the Druzhba pipeline. These issues have raised concerns about how secure the country’s energy supply really is. He also mentioned tensions in Iran as another factor that could affect global energy markets.

Even so, his position on Russia is complex. He said he hopes the war in Ukraine will end soon. He believes that once it is over, European sanctions on Russia could be lifted quickly. In his view, buying expensive raw materials from elsewhere hurts Europe’s economy.

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Morals and ethics

He also spoke about values and principles. He said he understands the moral side of the situation. He added that human rights should be protected. But he warned that Europe should not damage its own economy in the process.

At the same time, Magyar called Russia a security risk for Europe. He made a clear distinction between the Russian government and the Russian people. He said he respects the culture and the people. But he warned about the political role Russia has played in the region, especially in Hungary’s history.

He stressed that Hungary knows what it is dealing with. He said Europe must be prepared. Countries should be ready to defend themselves if needed.

His message reflects a careful balance. Hungary wants cheaper energy and stable supply. It also wants to stay aware of security risks. The path forward will not be simple, and the decisions made now could shape the country’s future for years.