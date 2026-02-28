A royal author claims Andrew could relocate to another country

China has emerged as an unexpected possible destination for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, according to a royal biographer.

While much speculation has centred on the Gulf, author Andrew Lownie suggested the former Duke of York might instead look further afield if he were to leave the UK.

He made it clear that his assessment was based on instinct rather than evidence, but argued that China’s scale and political distance could make it an attractive option, reports the Express.

A different direction

“The other option, because he’s not going to go and join Assad in Moscow, is China,” Lownie told The Express.

His remarks come at a time when UK–China relations remain diplomatically delicate, shaped by trade ties but also political tensions. Any high-profile relocation involving a member of the Royal Family would likely attract scrutiny in both capitals.

Mountbatten-Windsor has “lots of business activities” in China, Lownie claimed, pointing to existing networks. “His former secretary Amanda Thirsk works for a Chinese company. He’s very close to the Chinese ambassador – when no-one went to his birthday party a couple of years ago, the Chinese ambassador turned up.”

China’s vast geography and global economic reach, Lownie implied, could offer both visibility and obscurity. “I have no evidence of any of this except my instinct,” he said. “But that would be a place he could go. He could get lost there, it would be a big ‘two fingers’ to Britain from Xi Jinping.”

Mounting pressure

The speculation follows renewed controversy surrounding Mountbatten-Windsor. He was arrested last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office and later released pending investigation. The scrutiny comes after disclosures connected to the Epstein files and his former role as a UK Trade Envoy. He has consistently denied wrongdoing.

In recent months, he has also lost royal titles and stepped away from Royal Lodge after pressure from King Charles, according to earlier reports.

Such developments have intensified debate over whether he might seek a base outside Britain.

Gulf assumptions questioned

Attention had previously focused on the United Arab Emirates, where he maintains ties with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Reports have suggested a residence within a diplomatic enclave was available to him.

But Lownie argued that regional leaders would prioritise their relationship with King Charles. “If he were to go to the Middle East, they wouldn’t want to upset the Royal Family,” he said.

“He would have to go with the British Royal Family’s approval – which if that were known would be very unpopular – because their links with the King are more important than their links with Andrew.”

He also noted that Bahrain’s ruler, despite the absence of an extradition treaty with the UK, is “very close to Charles” and “not going to p*** him off”.

Any move abroad, particularly to a global power such as China, would carry diplomatic overtones extending beyond personal circumstances.

Sources: The Express



