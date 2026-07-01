“A three-ring circus”, Trump’s ‘250 for 250’ pardon proposal sparks lobbying frenzy

According to The Daily Mail, citing The Atlantic, the Trump administration is considering a reported plan to issue 250 pardons around Independence Day. The proposal has reportedly triggered a surge in lobbying efforts by lawyers and political insiders.

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering issuing up to 250 pardons around Independence Day as part of a symbolic “250 pardons for 250 years” initiative, sparking an intense lobbying effort by lawyers and political insiders.

According to The Daily Mail, citing The Atlantic, attorneys, lobbyists and people close to the Trump administration say demand for presidential pardons has surged as discussions continue inside the White House.

Lobbying scramble

The Atlantic, cited by The Daily Mail, reported that some lawyers described the current atmosphere as unprecedented, with one defense attorney calling it “a three-ring circus” and another saying, “In 30 years of practicing law, I’ve never seen anything like this.”

The report said some lobbyists have been inundated with requests from people seeking clemency, while others claimed unofficial channels to the White House have become increasingly important in pursuing pardons.

A White House official told The Daily Mail: “While there are always ongoing policy conversations about how to best act on the President’s priorities, no decisions have been made nor has any action been taken.”

Questions over process

According to The Atlantic, some attorneys familiar with the pardon process alleged that securing access to influential intermediaries could cost between $1 million and $2 million. The publication cited unnamed sources describing an informal network operating alongside the Justice Department’s traditional pardon review process. Those claims have not been independently verified.

The Daily Mail also noted that the reported initiative has divided Trump’s advisers, with some viewing it as an opportunity to energize supporters while others worry it could prove politically risky.

The newspaper added that Trump has already granted around 1,700 pardons during his second term, including those for many Jan. 6 defendants, while The Wall Street Journal first reported details of the proposed “250 for 250” initiative last month.

Sources: The Daily Mail; The Atlantic; The Wall Street Journal