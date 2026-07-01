Down by a third: Russia forced to limit offensive operations due to Ukraine’s attacks

According to Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, up to half of the clashes along the front line are now Ukrainian offensive operations.

Ukrainian precision strikes targeting Russian supply networks are severely limiting the Kremlin’s battlefield options.

According to Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, these rear-area operations are actively degrading Russian forces’ ability to conduct operations.

Speaking on the Ukrainian television news program TSN on June 30, the military chief explained that supply issues directly impact manpower. The Kremlin simply cannot maintain its previous troop levels under such heavy logistical strain.

Syrskyi highlighted the shrinking footprint of the invading forces.

He stated, “The very fact that the size of the grouping is decreasing, today that figure is already 722,000, including the operational reserve.”

Changing the map

The supply crisis has forced the Russian military to abandon several offensive axes.

Logistical issues have cut the number of Russian directions of advance down to seven from 13 previously.

Among those remaining, only four main sectors currently stand out as major conflict zones. This concentration allows Ukrainian defensive forces to predict movements and dig in effectively.

Even though total daily clashes remain intense, the nature of the fighting has transformed completely. Between 240 and 260 assault operations still take place every day along the contact line.

However, Ukrainian forces are no longer just playing defense on the ground, as up to half of the daily clashes are now offensive actions by Ukrainian forces.

Seizing the initiative

This critical shift means Ukraine has successfully seized the initiative across multiple active hot zones. The constant pressure on Russian supply depots has drastically slowed the enemy’s ability to fight back.

Syrskyi summarized the visible drop in the opposing force’s effectiveness quite clearly. He noted, “The enemy’s activity has decreased significantly. I wouldn’t say by half, but by one-third for sure.”

According to The New Voice of Ukraine, previous reports from Ukraine’s Defense Ministry have claimed that Ukrainian troops successfully reclaimed twice as much territory as Russian forces managed to capture in May 2026.