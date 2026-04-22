Airline cancels mass flights amid global energy tensions

A major European airline is scaling back operations as rising costs reshape the aviation industry

Thousands of flights are being removed from schedules, with passengers already feeling the impact, reports HotNews.

Massive reductions

Lufthansa has confirmed it will remove around 20,000 short-haul flights from its summer timetable.

According to HotNews, citing Sky News, the cuts are largely linked to the shutdown of its CityLine division and the retirement of 27 aircraft.

The move is aimed at reducing financial losses as operating costs continue to climb.

The airline said the cancellations would significantly cut fuel usage in the coming months.

Impact on routes

The changes will affect several destinations, including routes connected to Romania.

According to HotNews, flights to cities such as Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Sibiu, Iași and Oradea were previously operated by the affected fleet.

Passengers will still have access to Lufthansa’s wider network, though some regional connections may be reduced.

The airline is also reshaping its European operations by focusing on more profitable routes.

Rising fuel costs

The decision comes amid a sharp increase in jet fuel prices.

According to HotNews, Lufthansa said fuel costs have doubled, putting pressure on margins.

Global energy markets have been disrupted by tensions in the Middle East, particularly the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

This has created uncertainty for airlines reliant on stable fuel supplies.

Industry pressure

Other carriers are also warning of potential disruption if the situation continues.

According to HotNews, Ryanair’s chief executive has raised concerns about possible fuel shortages in the coming months.

The International Energy Agency has warned that Europe’s fuel reserves could be limited.

These pressures are already being passed on to passengers through higher ticket prices.

Network reshaped

Lufthansa said it will streamline operations by cutting unprofitable routes from its Frankfurt and Munich hubs.

At the same time, services from Zurich, Brussels and Vienna are expected to expand.

According to HotNews, the airline estimates the changes will save around 40,000 tons of fuel by October.

The restructuring reflects broader changes in the aviation sector as companies adjust to ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

Sources: HotNews, Sky News