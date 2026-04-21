Drones are no longer unusual in Russian classrooms. What began in technical programs is now reaching younger students, reflecting deeper changes tied to the war in Ukraine.

An investigation by Novaya Gazeta Europe, cited by the Kyiv Independent, shows drone instruction spreading well beyond specialist courses. Schools that once focused on basic subjects are now introducing students to operating unmanned aerial devices.

In simple terms, these are tools with both civilian and military uses. A drone flown for photography today could, in another setting, be used for surveillance. That overlap appears to be shaping how the technology is presented to students.

Similar teaching approaches, according to the Ukrainian outlet, are also being introduced in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, suggesting a wider rollout of the policy.

Money behind shift

Spending offers a clear sign of how quickly priorities have changed. Since 2022, more than 16 billion rubles, or about $213 million, has gone toward drones for educational use, writes Novaya Gazeta Europe.

Just a few years earlier, the sums were far smaller. Around 350 million rubles per year was typical, mostly tied to vocational colleges and technical training programs.

Now the purchases are far more widespread. Classrooms across different regions, not just specialised institutions, are receiving this equipment. The scale alone signals that this is no side project.

Early exposure debated

In some cases, exposure begins surprisingly early. The investigation highlights that even preschool institutions have obtained drones, pointing to how broadly the technology is being introduced.

Children are learning the basics, such as how to control and navigate the devices. Beyond that, however, the reporting does not identify a consistent national framework explaining how these skills will be used later.

Attention has also turned to who is supplying the equipment. Geoscan, a St. Petersburg company, is among the main contractors and, as reported by Novaya Gazeta Europe, is connected to a foundation chaired by Yekaterina Tikhonova, President Vladimir Putin’s daughter.

The picture that emerges is not just about new classroom tools. It reflects a system where familiarity with drones is becoming routine from an early age, raising questions about how education is being shaped by long-term state priorities.

Sources: Kyiv Independent, Novaya Gazeta Europe