Apple sets March date for global product showcase

Apple is preparing to take the wraps off its latest devices at a worldwide event in early March.

Others are reading now

Apple is preparing to take the wraps off its latest devices at a worldwide event in early March.

The announcement comes after earlier expectations that the presentation would happen in February.

Invitations have already been sent to selected media outlets for what the company calls a special Apple Experience event.

The showcase is scheduled for March 4 at 15:00 Central European Time and will take place simultaneously in New York, London and Shanghai.

Apple has not shared further details about the format or scale of the gathering, offering only the brief description of “a special Apple Experience event”.

Also read

Global stage set

The coordinated events across three major cities suggest a broad, international focus. However, Apple has remained tight-lipped about what attendees can expect.

Industry watchers anticipate several hardware announcements during the presentation. Among the devices widely tipped for launch is the iPhone 17e, positioned as a more affordable addition to the company’s smartphone lineup.

Updated MacBook Pro models powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips are also expected. Analysts believe Apple could additionally introduce the eighth-generation iPad Air and the twelfth-generation entry-level iPad.

Expected device lineup

Market observers and technology insiders have pointed to the possible unveiling of a new Apple Studio Display. There is also speculation about a lower-cost MacBook running on the A18 chip, aimed at expanding Apple’s reach in the laptop segment.

Many of these products have circulated in leaks and reports for months. If confirmed, their debut in March would mark the next step in Apple’s regular refresh cycle across its core device categories.

Also read

Sources: Hi-Tech.ua