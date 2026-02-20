Razer unveils $499 Huntsman Signature Edition in limited run of 1,337 units

Razer has just unveiled a $499 Huntsman Signature Edition.

Others are reading now

Razer is expanding its premium keyboard lineup with a new limited edition model aimed at enthusiasts.

The Huntsman Signature Edition brings upgraded materials and a higher price tag, alongside a tightly capped production run.

According to the company’s announcement, the tenkeyless keyboard will retail for $499.99 and launch in a drop of 1,337 individually serialized units, a nod to the gaming community’s well-known “l33t” slang.

Premium build focus

The Signature Edition closely resembles the Huntsman V3 series in layout, but distinguishes itself through construction.

Unlike earlier Huntsman models that use plastic casings, this version features a CNC-milled aluminum frame with an anodized finish.

Also read

Razer says the keyboard includes polished, mirror-like accents on the underside and on select details, including its triple-headed snake keycap emblem.

Internally, the company states the keyboard is “carefully layered … with tuned foams and sound-dampening materials” to create “a full, rounded typing sound while improving overall key feel.”

Performance features

Despite its cosmetic and material upgrades, the core technology mirrors that of the Huntsman V3 Pro.

The keyboard uses Razer’s analog optical switches and includes Rapid Trigger Mode.

It also supports an 8,000Hz polling rate, matching the latest iteration of the V3 Pro.

Also read

Gamers can expect familiar Huntsman features such as per-key RGB lighting, adjustable actuation ranging from 0.1mm to 4mm, and on-the-fly macro recording. The wired keyboard connects via USB-C.

Launch details

Razer said the Huntsman Signature Edition will be available exclusively through its website beginning at 8 a.m. PT on February 22.

With its limited production and premium materials, the model appears aimed at collectors and high-end PC gamers seeking a more refined build without sacrificing responsiveness.