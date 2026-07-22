Mary Trump raises concerns over Donald Trump’s health and public comments

Global sporting events give champions their moment in the spotlight.

When world leaders step onto the stage, they are expected to hand over the trophy and step aside quietly. Yet when celebrations turn into a struggle for attention, relatives often speak out, reports Irish Star.

Trophy stage drama

Viewers watching Spain celebrate their World Cup victory in New Jersey noticed an unexpected figure lingering in the team photo. The Irish Star reported that Donald Trump presented the medals but appeared reluctant to leave the podium as players lifted their trophy.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino guided the former president away from the spotlight. The awkward moment quickly went viral online.

His niece, Mary Trump, launched a fierce critique of her uncle across social media, accusing him of seeking reflected glory.

She mocked his actions on Twitter, writing, “This is what happens when you’re a total f——g loser who still somehow needs to believe you’re a winner. Just because you’ve inserted yourself into giving the World Cup trophy to the winners, and that would be Spain, you somehow delude yourself into thinking you won and then you won’t leave.”

Escalating family concerns

Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, did not hold back. She praised officials for intervening, adding, “And to his credit, even though he’s a corrupt idiot, [Gianni] Infantino did his best to get Donald out of the frame.”

Beyond the sporting event, she expressed concern about her uncle’s mental fitness. Speaking to journalist Jessica Yellin on Big Tent USA, she warned that his health is in a “downward spiral” due to untreated conditions.

“As with many illnesses, including psychiatric illnesses, when they’re left untreated, they worsen over time,” she explained.

Alzheimer’s disease runs in their family. She pointed to his fatigue, telling Yellin that “he simply cannot stay awake during the day unless people are talking about him.”

Fiery online rhetoric

Her warnings come alongside heightened concern over his public statements. She described his rhetoric regarding foreign threats as unhinged.

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump warned Iran against assassination attempts, writing that “1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran” if threats continue.

Mary Trump believes these outbursts show a lack of restraint. Earlier this year, she remarked that “he’s not exactly aware of where he is or the audience he’s speaking to.”

Sources: Irish Star, Twitter/X, Big Tent USA, Truth Social