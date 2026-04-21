Apple names new chief executive as Tim Cook steps down after 15 years

Apple has named longtime executive John Ternus as its next CEO, replacing Tim Cook after 15 years, in a move that signals a renewed focus on product innovation and future growth.

Apple is preparing for a major leadership transition, marking the end of an era that reshaped the tech giant into one of the world’s most valuable companies.

The move signals a shift in direction as the company looks to balance its operational strength with renewed focus on innovation.

A new leader takes over

Apple has appointed longtime executive John Ternus as its next chief executive, replacing Tim Cook, who will step down after 15 years in the role. According to BBC reporting, Ternus will take over on 1 September, while Cook transitions to executive chairman.

Ternus, currently head of hardware engineering, has spent 25 years at Apple and played a central role in developing many of its flagship products, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods.

Cook will remain in place through the summer to oversee the transition and is expected to continue advising the company and engaging with policymakers.

End of an era

Cook became chief executive in 2011 after Steve Jobs resigned for health reasons. During his tenure, Apple grew into a $4 trillion company, becoming the first publicly traded firm to hit a $1 trillion valuation in 2018.

He described leading Apple as “the greatest privilege of my life” and praised Ternus as a “visionary” leader, adding: “He is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future.”

Ternus, who previously worked under Jobs, called Cook his “mentor” and said he was “filled with optimism about what we can achieve in the years to come.”

Shift toward innovation

The appointment of a hardware-focused chief executive is widely seen as a signal that Apple wants to reinvigorate its product pipeline.

Analysts have long argued that while Cook strengthened Apple’s global operations and profitability, the company has relied heavily on the iPhone and incremental product updates rather than breakthrough innovations.

Dipanjan Chatterjee of Forrester noted that Apple “remains structurally dependent on the phone” and must now find its next major growth engine.

Others suggest Ternus could push more aggressively into emerging categories such as wearable devices, foldable technology and deeper integration of artificial intelligence into Apple’s ecosystem.

Challenges ahead

Apple enters this transition at a critical moment.

The company has faced criticism for lagging behind rivals like Google, Microsoft and Meta in the race to develop advanced AI products, instead opting to integrate existing technologies such as ChatGPT into its systems.

Experts say the challenge for Ternus will be balancing Apple’s traditional strengths—precision, control and refinement—with the need for faster experimentation and risk-taking.

As one analyst put it, the company must avoid “incrementalism” and rediscover the kind of bold innovation that once defined it.

Apple names new chief executive as Tim Cook steps down after 15 years

Apple is preparing for a major leadership transition, marking the end of an era that reshaped the tech giant into one of the world’s most valuable companies.

The move signals a shift in direction as the company looks to balance its operational strength with renewed focus on innovation.

A new leader takes over

Apple has appointed longtime executive John Ternus as its next chief executive, replacing Tim Cook, who will step down after 15 years in the role. According to BBC reporting, Ternus will take over on 1 September, while Cook transitions to executive chairman.

Ternus, currently head of hardware engineering, has spent 25 years at Apple and played a central role in developing many of its flagship products, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods.

Cook will remain in place through the summer to oversee the transition and is expected to continue advising the company and engaging with policymakers.

End of an era

Cook became chief executive in 2011 after Steve Jobs resigned for health reasons. During his tenure, Apple grew into a $4 trillion company, becoming the first publicly traded firm to hit a $1 trillion valuation in 2018.

He described leading Apple as “the greatest privilege of my life” and praised Ternus as a “visionary” leader, adding: “He is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future.”

Ternus, who previously worked under Jobs, called Cook his “mentor” and said he was “filled with optimism about what we can achieve in the years to come.”

Shift toward innovation

The appointment of a hardware-focused chief executive is widely seen as a signal that Apple wants to reinvigorate its product pipeline.

Analysts have long argued that while Cook strengthened Apple’s global operations and profitability, the company has relied heavily on the iPhone and incremental product updates rather than breakthrough innovations.

Dipanjan Chatterjee of Forrester noted that Apple “remains structurally dependent on the phone” and must now find its next major growth engine.

Others suggest Ternus could push more aggressively into emerging categories such as wearable devices, foldable technology and deeper integration of artificial intelligence into Apple’s ecosystem.

Challenges ahead

Apple enters this transition at a critical moment.

The company has faced criticism for lagging behind rivals like Google, Microsoft and Meta in the race to develop advanced AI products, instead opting to integrate existing technologies such as ChatGPT into its systems.

Experts say the challenge for Ternus will be balancing Apple’s traditional strengths—precision, control and refinement—with the need for faster experimentation and risk-taking.

As one analyst put it, the company must avoid “incrementalism” and rediscover the kind of bold innovation that once defined it.

Sources: BBC