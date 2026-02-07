Archive video reveals Queen Elizabeth II stance on Putin

Archive footage from a rare diplomatic encounter has drawn renewed attention online, shedding light on how Queen Elizabeth II once signalled her view of Russia’s president. The moment, captured during a high-profile visit, is being re-examined years later.

Others are reading now

The exchange has been described as subtle, but revealing.

A rare visit

Polish outlet o2.pl reports that video of Vladimir Putin’s 2003 visit to Buckingham Palace has resurfaced after being shared by the Belarusian media channel Nexta. The trip marked a significant moment in diplomatic history.

It was the first visit by a Russian leader to London since 1874, underlining the symbolic importance of the meeting with Queen Elizabeth II.

An awkward start

According to o2.pl, Putin arrived late for his scheduled meeting with the Queen. Russian officials reportedly blamed traffic congestion for the delay.

While Elizabeth II did not publicly address the breach of protocol at the time, observers later pointed to her behaviour during the visit as an indication of her true feelings.

Also read

An unexpected moment

The Queen was accompanied by then-Home Secretary David Blunkett, who had severe vision impairment and was assisted by a guide dog. During the meeting, the dog reportedly began growling at the Russian president.

Blunkett apologised for the incident, but the monarch responded with a sarcastic remark aimed at Putin, according to accounts cited by o2.pl. The comment was interpreted by observers as deliberate and pointed.

A quiet message

Although the Queen was known for her restraint and adherence to protocol, commentators have suggested this moment reflected her personal stance on Putin and his leadership.

That interpretation has been reinforced, o2.pl notes, by the absence of further invitations. Putin was not received again by Elizabeth II during the remainder of her reign.

Long-term signals

The distance between the two leaders appeared to persist. Putin did not attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022, an absence that some observers have linked to long-standing tensions.

Also read

While brief and understated, the 2003 encounter has come to be seen as an early signal of the British monarch’s view of the Russian president.

Sources: o2.pl, Nexta