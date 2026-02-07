Relentless heat leaves south-east Australia with no escape

Extreme summer heat is familiar in Australia, but meteorologists say the current conditions across the south-east go far beyond the usual seasonal extremes. A combination of record temperatures, relentless nights and unusual heat at altitude has placed this event among the country’s most serious heatwaves.

Experts say its impacts are being felt day and night, with little relief.

A rare temperature spike

The Guardian reports that the South Australian mining town of Andamooka reached 50C last Thursday, only the eighth time such a temperature has been recorded anywhere in Australia.

The heat is part of what forecasters have described as a “dome of heat” that moved from western regions into the south-east. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the system became trapped by a blocking high in the Tasman Sea and remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Luana, preventing cooler air from dispersing it.

Why this one stands out

Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Dr Simon Grainger told the Guardian that for south-eastern Australia, this heatwave is among “the most significant we’ve ever seen”.

He said its intensity, duration and persistence above critical temperature thresholds put it on par with historic events in January 1939 and January 2009.

Records falling fast

Around 50 weather stations across western New South Wales, western Victoria and eastern South Australia have recorded their highest temperatures on record, Grainger said.

Victoria logged a new state record of 48.9C in Hopetoun and Walpeup, while Pooncarie in NSW reached 49.7C, equalling the state’s second-highest temperature ever recorded.

Heat at altitude

One striking feature has been extreme warmth in Australia’s alpine regions. The Guardian reports that ski resorts such as Falls Creek and Perisher Valley exceeded 30C for the first time, despite sitting about 1,700 metres above sea level.

On the same day, Melbourne and Sydney were significantly cooler, highlighting how unusual the atmospheric conditions were.

No relief at night

Overnight temperatures have compounded the danger. Adelaide recorded its hottest night on record, with temperatures dropping only to 34.1C after a day that peaked at 44.7C.

Dr Grainger said multiple towns endured five or more consecutive days above 40C, something never previously seen in parts of NSW.

Health pressures mount

Extreme heat is Australia’s deadliest natural hazard. Victoria’s chief health officer, Dr Caroline McElnay, warned that sustained overnight heat can prevent the body from cooling, raising the risk of heat stress and heatstroke.

Preliminary data cited by the Guardian shows heat-related emergency admissions in Adelaide have tripled compared with January last year.

Meteorologists expect conditions to ease soon, but warn that hotter-than-average days and nights are likely to persist.

Sources: The Guardian, Bureau of Meteorology