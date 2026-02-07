Hospice nurse reveals three things she would never do after witnessing thousands of deaths

Years spent caring for people at the end of their lives can reshape how someone views everyday choices. One hospice nurse says her work has given her a clear perspective on habits she believes people should avoid if they want a longer, healthier life.

Others are reading now

Her advice is rooted in what she has repeatedly seen during patients’ final days.

Lessons from hospice care

LADbible reports that Julie McFadden, a hospice nurse who has cared for thousands of dying patients, has spoken openly about how end-of-life care changed her outlook. McFadden is also the author of Nothing to Fear: Demystifying Death to Live More Fully and runs a YouTube channel explaining palliative care and the dying process.

She has previously said many aspects of death appear frightening to families but are actually a normal part of the body shutting down.

Alcohol risks

One of McFadden’s strongest warnings relates to drinking. She challenged the idea that drinking daily in moderation is harmless.

“I know I’m sober, so I’m a bit partial. But even if I wasn’t sober, I would say drinking daily or not drinking daily, but when you do drink, you drink excessively,” she said.

Also read

Drawing on her professional experience, she added: “I’ve seen enough people die alcoholic deaths, meaning from liver cirrhosis because of drinking, to know that it is not good. It is not good. And it is preventable.”

McFadden said the liver can recover if drinking stops early enough, but long-term damage can be irreversible.

Smoking and vaping

McFadden grouped smoking and vaping together, calling them equally harmful. “Not many people smoke anymore, but a lot of people vape. And vaping is just as bad,” she said.

She warned that the damage goes beyond the lungs. “Even if you don’t get emphysema, COPD or some kind of lung cancer or lung disorder you will have cardiac issues,” she said, describing circulation problems and cardiovascular damage she has seen in patients.

While hospice care can ease suffering, she stressed that struggling to breathe is never comfortable.

Also read

Motorcycle danger

Her third warning comes from earlier work in a trauma intensive care unit rather than hospice care. McFadden said she would never ride motorcycles or similar vehicles.

“Helmet or no helmet. No bueno. Okay,” she said, explaining she had seen too many fatal injuries and life-altering accidents involving exposed vehicles.

Even with safety gear, she said, the risks were enough to put her off entirely.

Sources: LADbible