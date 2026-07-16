Iran threatens retaliation for US strikes: “As if they had never existed”

Retaliation from Tehran could quickly paralyze the entire world.

When global superpowers trade violent ultimatums, the ripple effects can freeze international trade overnight.

A single military misstep threatens everything.

Now, a massive escalation is pushing the Middle East closer to the absolute brink.

A chilling warning

Iran just delivered a brutal threat to the United States and its regional allies. According to Ziare the country’s top military leaders promise to annihilate vital facilities if American forces target their critical structures.

The warning directly responds to recent comments made by US President Donald Trump, who publicly outlined plans to bomb Iranian bridges and power stations.

The Iranian Joint Chiefs of Staff released a fierce public statement.

They warned, “All infrastructures in the region will be shattered under the steel blows of the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran to such an extent that no trace of them will remain, as if they had never existed,”

Refusing to negotiate

This diplomatic meltdown follows a televised American ultimatum. Trump spoke with Fox News on Tuesday evening to demand immediate diplomatic talks with the Islamic Republic.

According to the news agency AFP, the American leader warned of severe military consequences next week if officials in Tehran “don’t sit down at the negotiating table,”

Meanwhile, the situation on the ground is already deteriorating rapidly. American forces launched a fresh wave of strikes on Thursday to turn up the pressure.

These new attacks reached the outskirts of Tehran itself. They also hit Bandar Abbas, which serves as a crucial shipping hub in the Strait of Hormuz.

Choking global trade

Fears of a full-scale regional war are growing by the hour. Retaliation from Tehran could quickly paralyze shipping networks that supply the entire world.

Iranian officials promise to shut down vital maritime transport routes entirely, weaponizing the geography of the region. Experts suspect this strategy goes far beyond their immediate coastal waters.

Security analysts believe Iran might activate its Houthi allies in Yemen to expand the disruption. These allied fighters could block the Bab el-Mandeb Strait without much difficulty.

This narrow passage connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. Shutting it down would instantly sever a critical artery for Saudi oil exports and massive amounts of international cargo.

Sources: Ziare.com, AFP, Fox News