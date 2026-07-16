The design for the $1 Trump coin is here — then the internet got creative

What do you think of a $1 Trump coin being minted?

The United States Mint will soon begin striking a new one-dollar coin to mark the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shared a rendering of the coin, featuring the face of President Donald Trump, on Wednesday.

In a social media post, Bessent praised the new currency.

“As America commemorates 250 years of independence, the [U.S. Mint] will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and serve as a lasting symbol of patriotism,” Bessent wrote.

In the same post, he added, “Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all.”

Putting a living leader on money is extremely rare. The last time it happened was a century ago with Calvin Coolidge.

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Social media users get creative

Unsurprisingly, the design divided users on social media, with most criticizing it.

But the entertaining part came when users decided to get creative and pitch in with their own designs.

Have a look.

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A dictator’s move?

Others pointed out that dictators throughout history have featured their own portraits on currency.

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And another user noted that the design of the coin bears a remarkable resemblance to Donald Trump’s mug shot.