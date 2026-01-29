Australia ablaze as worst heatwave since 2009 hits

Australia is facing an intense stretch of weather that has pushed temperatures to dangerous levels and reignited fears of devastating bushfires.

The heatwave has already fuelled deadly blazes and disrupted daily life, with authorities warning conditions remain volatile.

According to TV 2 News, the country is experiencing its worst heatwave since 2009.

Fires spread fast

Since Jan. 8, large parts of the southern state of Victoria have been battling severe bushfires. One person has died, ABC News reported.

The situation worsened this week as extreme heat triggered six new fires in areas still recovering from earlier outbreaks.

Emergency services said conditions on the ground remain challenging, with several fires not yet fully contained.

Temperatures soar

TV 2 meteorologist Andreas Nyholm said temperatures in affected areas are running 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal norms.

Nearly 49 degrees Celsius has been recorded, a figure that would set a new temperature record if officially confirmed.

Weather models show the heat peaking on Friday, Jan. 30.

Chris Hardman, head of Forest Fire Management Victoria, said the heat has made firefighting “incredibly difficult,” according to the BBC.

“The firefighters did an incredible job trying to contain the fire overnight, but the fire has now spread beyond the original containment lines,” he told a press conference, Reuters reported.

Communities on edge

Victoria’s emergency warning system shows multiple high-risk zones. Areas marked in red remain unsafe to enter, while yellow zones indicate ongoing risk and the need for caution.

Melbourne residents are also feeling the strain. Temperatures in the city have not reached this level since 2009’s “Black Saturday,” when fires killed 173 people in Victoria.

“Yesterday I didn’t leave the house until sunset. The streets were almost deserted and my neighbours’ power went out,” said Brunswick resident Benjamin Ivancevic.

He said shops closed, shutters were pulled down to block the sun, and smoke hung over the city.

“A couple of nights ago I stepped outside and could immediately smell the smoke and smog from a fire about 100 kilometres away in the Otways,” he said.

Climate warning

Nyholm said a cooler weekend is expected, but warned the pattern is part of a broader trend.

“Climate change is also being felt in Oceania. We see rising temperatures all year round, and the warmer air causes greater drying. This significantly increases the risk of serious wildfires,” he said.

Sources: TV 2 News, ABC News, BBC, Reuters