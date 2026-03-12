Pentagon discloses injury toll as Iran war spreads across Middle East

Fighting between the United States and Iran is spreading beyond the two countries and increasingly affecting the wider Middle East. Missile strikes, drones and threats to key oil routes are raising concerns the war could spread further. Military bases, energy infrastructure and shipping routes have all been targeted as the fighting intensifies.

The conflict began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iranian targets. Tehran has responded with missile and drone attacks on American bases and allied infrastructure across the Gulf.

U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Qatar and Iraq have been among the targets, reflecting the regional reach of the conflict. Some strikes have also hit areas near American bases, including nearby hotels and civilian facilities.

According to Digi24, the attacks have also affected regional energy infrastructure and commercial shipping routes. Some shipping companies have begun rerouting vessels away from parts of the Gulf due to security concerns.

An analysis by Agence France-Presse, cited by the Romanian outlet, indicates that more than 25 attacks have targeted U.S. forces or installations since the war began. Nearly 30 additional attacks have targeted energy infrastructure across several Gulf countries.

Casualty figures emerge

As the regional fighting continues, new details are emerging about the toll on U.S. forces.

Two people familiar with the situation told Reuters that the number of injured U.S. service members could reach roughly 150 during the first ten days of the conflict.

Following the report, the Pentagon said about 140 troops had been wounded during sustained Iranian attacks on American positions across the region.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said: “Since the start of Operation Epic Fury, approximately 140 U.S. service members have been wounded over 10 days of sustained attacks.”

Operation Epic Fury is the name given by the Pentagon to the ongoing U.S. military campaign targeting Iranian missile systems and military infrastructure.

Most injuries were minor, according to U.S. officials, and 108 wounded service members have already returned to duty. Eight troops remain seriously injured and are receiving advanced medical treatment.

Reuters writes that earlier in the war the Pentagon had confirmed only eight seriously wounded personnel without releasing broader casualty figures.

Military outlook

U.S. officials say the intensity of Iranian strikes has dropped somewhat in recent days as American forces target missile launchers and weapons stockpiles inside Iran.

The Pentagon says those strikes have reduced Iran’s ability to launch large numbers of missiles and drones. But attacks are still continuing.

The Strait of Hormuz has become another flashpoint. It is a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments.

General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the conflict is unfolding largely as military planners expected.

“I think they’re fighting, and I respect that, but I don’t think they are more formidable than what we thought.”

Fighting continued across several parts of the region this week, with both sides maintaining military pressure while diplomatic channels remain limited.

Sources: Reuters, Digi24