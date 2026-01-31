Author alleges Epstein stay kept Andrew from daughter’s milestone birthday

Long-running questions surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s associations have returned to public focus following renewed discussion of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. A recent biography has added new context to those concerns, placing a family event alongside wider claims about judgement and influence.

The account forms part of broader criticism of Andrew’s conduct during the period when his ties to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were developing.

Under renewed focus

Andrew’s friendship with Epstein has been examined repeatedly in the years since the financier’s conviction and death. That scrutiny intensified after Andrew’s 2019 BBC Newsnight interview and subsequent reporting that challenged elements of his account.

According to reports, King Charles removed Prince Andrew’s royal titles last year amid ongoing fallout. The former Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson are also expected to vacate Royal Lodge in February, reports the Express.

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing connected to Epstein and Maxwell, and has consistently rejected suggestions of improper behaviour.

Biographer’s claim

Within this wider context, royal author Andrew Lownie has alleged that Andrew once prioritised his stay with Epstein over a family commitment. In Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, Lownie claimed Andrew remained at Epstein’s Florida beach house while his family travelled to Disneyland to celebrate Princess Eugenie’s birthday.

The author wrote that Andrew chose to extend his stay “rather than return” for the occasion. This account reflects Lownie’s interpretation and has not been independently verified.

At the time, photographs released from the trip showed Sarah Ferguson with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie outside Disneyland’s castle. Andrew was not present in the images.

Private concerns

Lownie also described unease within Andrew’s personal circle. He wrote: “Fergie and a lot of other people who love Andrew believe that this friendship with Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein has become really dangerous.”

According to the book, Sarah Ferguson felt she had lost influence over her former husband and was increasingly worried about the impact of his associations on her reputation and financial prospects in the United States.

Continuing impact

The consequences of Andrew’s past relationships continue to shape family dynamics. Both Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie spent Christmas 2025 with senior royals at Sandringham rather than with their parents.

A source told the Mail: “Beatrice is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off and yet remaining close with the Royal Family.”

The Express said it contacted Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for comment.

Sources: The Express, Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday



