Author Michael Wolff details Melania Trump’s separate living arrangements

High-profile political marriages often unfold under intense public scrutiny. Behind closed doors, however, daily routines can tell a very different story.

Recent revelations about one famous couple show how emotional and physical distance can shape life at the very top, reports The Daily Beast.

Parallel lives in Manhattan

The living arrangements inside Trump Tower have long offered a rare glimpse into the private world of Donald and Melania Trump. Reporting from The Daily Beast highlights new details from author Michael Wolff about how the couple maintained separate spaces in their penthouse.

In early 2016, Melania Trump bought a separate one-bedroom apartment on the 33rd floor for nearly $1.5 million. Wolff noted on Substack that Donald’s quarters were “gilded and ornate, Trump kitsch,” while Melania’s home was “spare, sleek, beige.”

Addressing the interior design in a 2016 Fox News interview, Melania said: “Uh, it, it’s my taste. Uh, some of the stuff I redecorated. Some of the stuff, they were original. And, uh, it’s my taste, and I feel very comfortable in this space.”

The family eventually moved their primary address to Mar-a-Lago in 2019, but the physical separation began long before the Florida move.

Distance in Washington

According to Wolff, Melania repeatedly delayed moving to Washington after the 2016 election. He wrote: “She kept delaying her move to Washington. Aides were wholly in the dark about when or if this would ever happen. Anxiety among his aides about a presidential separation was a constant.”

Even after moving in six months later, her visits were rare. Wolff noted: “When she did show up, the awkward subject of the separate husband-and-wife bedrooms was quickly made both more difficult and more confusing because, even after official ‘moving in’ six months into the term, she was almost never there.”

Wolff added that White House sightings of their son, Barron, were “even rarer.”

Tension behind closed doors

Years later, Wolff claims the distance remains unchanged. He stated last month: “Trump and his wife barely speak,” adding: “There is hardly even the pretense that she lives in the White House.”

White House staff reportedly fear her influence. Wolff wrote: “Everybody in the White House is afraid of Melania Trump and her power, that is, if she chooses to use it.”

He added that insiders view the relationship as “probably at its lowest point since the Stormy Daniels trial, and that was very low.”

The White House did not respond to requests for comment, though officials previously called Wolff a “lying piece of s–t.”

Sources: The Daily Beast, Fox News, Substack