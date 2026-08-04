Donald Trump mocked after claiming golf championship victory

Trump’s latest golf win reignites long-running cheating claims.

Donald Trump is once again facing accusations over his conduct on the golf course after celebrating another club championship victory, with critics questioning whether the win was as straightforward as the president claimed.

The latest controversy erupted after Trump declared himself champion at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, before posting footage of the decisive shot that quickly became the focus of online scrutiny.

Trump competed in both the Senior Men’s Club Championship and the Super Senior Men’s Club Championship at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on August 2.

Soon after the event, he announced his victory on Truth Social, claiming he had finished with a score of 70 despite having little time to practice because of his presidential duties.

“The Winning Shot in the Bedminster Club Championship! Thank you very much to all of those who participated. I won with a score of 70… It’s called TALENT, and I have it, and they don’t!”

Video released by Trump showed what he described as the winning shot, but the footage immediately sparked debate across social media, where users questioned whether it accurately reflected what happened on the course.

“Look how fake that s**t is when the ball just puts the brakes on. What a f**king loser and cheater,” wrote one user on X.

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Old allegations resurface

Questions surrounding Trump’s golf etiquette are not new.

Sportswriter Rick Reilly devoted an entire book, Commander in Cheat, to allegations surrounding the president’s conduct during rounds of golf. Among the claims included in the book is an anecdote from Winged Foot Golf Club.

“At Winged Foot, where Trump is a member, the caddies got so used to seeing him kick his ball back onto the fairway they came up with a nickname for him: Pele.”

Trump has repeatedly rejected accusations that he cheats while playing golf.

The newly released footage prompted another wave of criticism online, with some users claiming the video itself raised questions about how the winning shot unfolded.

No evidence has been presented showing that Trump violated the rules during the Bedminster tournament, and the social media allegations remain unverified.

Trump has frequently highlighted his success in club championships, with reports indicating he has claimed more than 40 victories at courses he owns.

Previous accusations have also come from outside the world of golf. Actor Samuel L. Jackson publicly alleged in 2016 that Trump cheated while playing, while footage recorded during a golf outing in Scotland last year also drew widespread attention after appearing to show a caddie dropping a ball ahead of the president.