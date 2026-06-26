Prosecutors move to drop rape charge against Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein wins crucial legal battle after accuser refuses to testify

Legal proceedings surrounding Harvey Weinstein have taken another significant turn, with prosecutors in New York abandoning one of the remaining charges against the former Hollywood producer after years of courtroom battles.

The decision comes after the woman at the center of the allegation said she no longer wanted to testify, bringing an end to what would have become a fourth trial over the same accusation.

Manhattan prosecutors on Thursday formally requested that a third-degree rape charge against Weinstein be dismissed after Jessica Mann declined to take the witness stand again.

According to Reuters via. the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Mann had already testified before two grand juries and three trial juries, making the process an “extraordinarily taxing ordeal.” Prosecutors said she no longer wished to testify in another trial.

Weinstein had pleaded not guilty to the charge and has consistently denied sexually assaulting anyone or engaging in non-consensual sexual activity.

A representative for Weinstein said he was relieved by the development and believes the charge “never should have been brought.”

Fourth trial avoided

Mann accused Weinstein of raping her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013, alleging that she repeatedly resisted and told him “No.”

Her allegation was part of Weinstein’s third New York trial, which ended in May after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict, resulting in a mistrial.

Without Mann’s testimony, prosecutors moved to dismiss that charge rather than pursue yet another trial.

Although the rape allegation involving Mann is being dropped, prosecutors are continuing efforts to secure a lengthy prison sentence for Weinstein.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office asked the court to sentence him to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting former production assistant Miriam Haley.

Weinstein was originally convicted in 2020 of raping Mann and sexually assaulting Haley. However, New York’s highest court later overturned those convictions, ruling that he had not received a fair trial.

Weinstein remains behind bars

Despite having his New York conviction overturned, Weinstein has not been released from custody because he remains imprisoned following a separate criminal conviction.

The Oscar-winning producer and Miramax co-founder has faced accusations of sexual harassment or misconduct from more than 80 women over the years.

Weinstein has repeatedly denied the allegations against him.