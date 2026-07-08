Belgian prime minister defies World Cup talk ban to mock Trump to his face

The atmosphere in the room grew noticeably tense

When global leaders assemble for high-stakes military summits, the official schedule is usually packed with dense policy debates. Beneath the formal speeches, however, personal grievances and international sporting rivalries can easily hijack the diplomatic stage. This week, a casual remark at a defense meeting sent a very clear message across the room.

A diplomatic swipe

The heads of state gathered in Ankara for a crucial NATO summit to finalize long-term defense plans. The primary focus of Wednesday’s meeting centered on a massive financial commitment to help protect European security.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever spoke directly about a fresh military package for Ukraine. The alliance is preparing a massive $80 billion military aid package designed to counter Russian aggression following the 2022 invasion.

While addressing the table, De Wever chose a very specific metaphor to describe the geopolitical message being sent to Moscow. The wording immediately caught the attention of everyone in attendance.

“This is also a very strong ‘red card’ to Putin,” De Wever said, according to The Associated Press cited by The HuffPost. He was speaking directly to the room about the international community’s firm stance against the Russian leader.

No turning back

The atmosphere in the room grew noticeably tense because of who was sitting right at the same table. Donald Trump listened to the speech alongside the other world leaders.

De Wever did not stop with the initial football analogy. He quickly delivered a follow-up line that felt deeply personal to the American delegation.

“You can’t just take back a red card. You know that,” the prime minister added, according to The Associated Press report.

The pointed joke appeared to target Trump’s recent and highly controversial intervention in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. The US president had previously admitted to asking soccer officials for a special favor.

Trouble on pitch

Trump personally requested that FIFA review a red card suspension handed to American striker Folarin Balogun. The sudden move was intended to clear the star player just before a critical knockout match against Belgium.

Soccer officials ultimately decided to overturn the punishment, sparking widespread fury across Europe. Yet the political interference failed to change the final outcome on the grass pitch.

Belgium completely dominated the game and cruised to a decisive four to one victory. Since that blowout match, Belgian players have relentlessly trolled the US leader through locker room celebrations and viral social media posts.

Sources: HuffPost, The Associated Press