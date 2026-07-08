Internet blasts Trump over “selling his country for personal gain” in jet deal

One person summed up the mood by predicting disorder.

When world leaders land for security summits, the public usually expects dry speeches and formal handshakes.

But a breaking news alert during a recent arrival instantly shifted the conversation.

Instead of diplomacy, spectators are aggressively debating a shocking military proposition.

Reversing the rules

Donald Trump touched down in Ankara for a highly anticipated NATO summit.

The gathering was already tense, with members expected to tackle complicated issues surrounding the Iran conflict, the Irish Star reported.

Shortly after, CNN broadcast a breaking update about an unexpected policy shift. The president signaled he is ready to authorize the sale of F-35 jets to Turkey.

This proposal defies a congressional ban. Turkey was expelled from the aircraft program in 2019 after purchasing a Russian S-400 missile system.

Selling his country

Social media users immediately reacted with fierce criticism. Many pointed to recent reports that Trump earned a staggering $2.2 billion during his second term.

“Trump’s heroic struggle with the problems he creates is beginning to border on dangerous tragicomedy and is looking less and less like serious foreign policy,” one individual posted on X.

“Trump indeed has no problem selling his country for personal gain,” a second critic wrote. Another shared fears about the long-term danger. A third viewer added, “Meaning at some point, Turkey will use those same jets against the USA.”

A chaotic summit

People remain deeply suspicious. “Interesting move. Wondering what conditions or agreements are tied to this potential F-35 deal,” a fourth spectator wondered online.

A fifth commenter snarked that it would depend on what Turkey offered. They claimed it would happen “Only if their ‘gift’ is large enough.”

The sudden reversal left others stunned. “Turkey got booted from the F-35 program in 2019 over the S-400 deal with Russia,” another user noted. “Reversing that now is bold ngl.”

Loyal allies

One person summed up the mood by predicting disorder. “Will move considering how rocky the whole S-400 situation was, wonder if they’ll actually pull it off this time. Feels like it’s gonna be a chaotic summit tbh,” they said.

Despite the intense backlash, Trump defended his plan alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He insisted the foreign leader has shown incredible support.

“We have a better relationship with Turkey, and Turkey has been in many ways much more loyal than other countries that we think would be loyal,” Trump said. He praised the aircraft, noting it is “currently the best plane by far, and certainly something we will consider.”

Sources: Mirror US, CNN, X