Despite public condemnation of the Gaza war, EU public institutions have signed nearly 2.7 billion euros in contracts with Israeli military and tech firms, fueling accusations of deep political hypocrisy.

European Union public institutions are quietly pumping billions of euros into Israeli defense and technology firms despite compounding global accusations of war crimes.

Leaked procurement data exposes a jarring paradox between Europe’s public condemnation of the Gaza conflict and its private financial transactions. According to an investigative report by Al Jazeera, European governments signed 194 lucrative contracts worth nearly 2.7 billion euros with Israeli companies.

The volume of these controversial transactions actually accelerated as the humanitarian crisis in Palestine worsened. In the months following October 2023, EU entities signed 112 new deals valued at 1.6 billion euros.

Legal scholars argue this permissive approach violates binding international rulings regarding state complicity in unlawful occupations. Yet, European departments continue to routinely buy advanced weapons systems, cybersecurity software, and precision drone tech.

Arming the state behind diplomatic facade

The financial data exposes deep political hypocrisy among several Western European nations that publicly champion Palestinian human rights. Spain has been one of the most vocal domestic critics of Israel’s military campaign.

However, the Spanish Defense Ministry quietly secured a massive 207 million euro contract for advanced aerial combat systems. Spanish national police forces also purchased specialized tactical gear from Israeli security manufacturers.

Hungary, which remains Israel’s closest ideological ally within the European bloc, secured the highest volume of trade. Budapest alone signed 42 distinct public contracts worth nearly 603 million euros for precision engineering.

Germany also heavily backed the Israeli tech sector by signing 37 separate contracts for military equipment. Many of these German transactions listed deliberately obscured values of just one euro cent to evade scrutiny.

Prominent European universities and public infrastructure providers are also deeply entangled in these lucrative supply chains. Academic institutions in Madrid and Belgium funnel hundreds of thousands of euros into Israeli quantum computing and genetics software. Meanwhile, national ministries are facing fierce backlash from human rights groups like Amnesty International. Watchdogs are demanding the immediate suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement over systematic human rights breaches.