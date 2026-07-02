“Dr. Trump” diagnoses Robert DeNiro, Whoopi Goldberg and Julia Roberts in bizarre AI-video

He also offers a cures for TDS.

Donald Trump has just shared an artificial intelligence-generated video of himself acting as a physician on Truth Social.

That may be strange in itself, but when you watch the full 90-second video, things become outright bizarre.

In the video, several celebrities diagnosed with TDS, or Trump Derangement Syndrome, talk about their alleged struggles with the condition.

It targets his usual critics. Among the familiar digitally generated faces are Robert De Niro, Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Roberts, and Rosie O’Donnell.

“Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS?” the fake Trump asks. He promises a cure. “The symptoms can be relentless. Fortunately, I’m Doctor Trump, and I have a treatment plan.”

What is TDS?

According to The Independent, the phrase is adapted from a term coined in 2003 by columnist Charles Krauthammer, who described it as “the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal people in reaction to the policies, the presidency—nay—the very existence of George W. Bush.”

Trump has since weaponized the updated version, previously claiming in the Oval Office that he heard it “actually is a disease.”

The real-world celebrities have long histories of friction with him. De Niro previously called Trump an “existential threat to our freedoms and security,” while Goldberg asserted that he wants to be a “dictator for life.”

The feud with O’Donnell dates back to 2006, and Roberts recently narrated an election video showing a voter backing Kamala Harris.

So, what is the cure, Dr. Trump?

The digital De Niro claims, “I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, constantly angry…” before adding, “I made everyone miserable around me.”

The digital Julia Roberts says, “I feel like I’ve aged 20 years in the last two years.”

AI-O’Donnell claims she has been “suffering for over a decade,” and the fake Goldberg describes herself as a “lost cause.”

The 90-second video also spoofs actors Edward Norton and John Leguizamo. No one escapes the joke.

At the very end, the fictional doctor delivers his advice.

“Turn off fake news,” he tells his audience. He then advises them to “Say your prayers and, if you ever feel anxious, just have a Diet Coke like me and you’re gonna see a remarkable difference in your life.”