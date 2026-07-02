Trump: “I would like to congratulate President Xi, and the Great Country of China, on their massive Birthright Citizenship win”

He also said that the administration can “make it up in Congress” without an amendment.

Donald Trump reacted with fury and sarcasm after the Supreme Court struck down his executive order on birthright citizenship. Instead of just blasting the judges, he took to Truth Social to mockingly thank China’s leader.

“I would like to congratulate President Xi, and the Great Country of China, on their massive Birthright Citizenship WIN!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

Display content from truthsocial.com Click to display external content from truthsocial,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

The president firmly believes he can still get his way through Capitol Hill. He urged lawmakers to bypass the court immediately.

“No long and unwieldy Constitutional Amendment is necessary!” Trump wrote in another post, promising his total support to anyone willing to take up the fight.

Display content from truthsocial.com Click to display external content from truthsocial,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Display content from iFrames except google ads Click to display external content from iFrames except google ads,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Deeply divided court

Some conservative justices on the high court seemed to agree that lawmakers have a role to play. Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his dissent that “Congress can and should address their situation.”

Even Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who voted to strike down the executive order, suggested that Congress could potentially alter federal laws to create exceptions for children of undocumented or temporary residents.

However, immigration lawyers and advocates say ordinary laws cannot rewrite the Constitution. Taryn Wilgus Null from the Democracy Defenders Fund noted that Trump simply does not understand how the system works.

Cody Wofsy of the ACLU agreed, stating that “The majority of the court has reaffirmed what the 14th Amendment says.” Passing a new law would face the exact same legal roadblocks.

Ban on pregnant foreigners?

Speaking on Fox News, White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security advisor Stephen Miller did not rule out blocking pregnant foreign women from entering the United States entirely.

“You have to now think very carefully about who you let into your country even on a temporary basis because the possibility, as you said, for birth tourism,” Miller told host Jesse Watters.

During the broadcast, Watters pressed for clarity. “Are we banning pregnant women from America?” Watters asked. “Are we banning foreign pregnant women?”

Miller responded that the administration must examine its options. He alleged that mothers return home and send American welfare checks back to their native countries.