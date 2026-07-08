Boomer Trump gets ‘frustrated’ and hurls tablet to the floor over video call

The technical glitch apparently pushed the president too far.

When global leaders gather behind closed doors, the atmosphere is usually described as calm and professional. Diplomacy relies on careful words and polite gestures to handle international relationships. But when things go wrong behind the scenes, the reality can be much more chaotic.

Technology trouble

A high-stakes video call reportedly took a dramatic turn inside the White House. The incident happened during an official visit involving French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to a report by HuffPost, referencing details from The Wall Street Journal, the tension started during a planned conversation. The European leader was visiting the Oval Office just a few weeks into Donald Trump’s presidential term.

The two men attempted to set up a video meeting with Justin Trudeau, who was serving as the Canadian Prime Minister at the time. However, the connection did not work as expected.

Trump grew “frustrated with a technical issue that prevented him from chiming in,” according to the original report. That is when the situation boiled over.

Flying devices

An official who was in the room for the meeting detailed the sudden outburst. The technical glitch apparently pushed the president too far.

The witness told the newspaper that Trump “lobbed the device over the Resolute Desk and onto the floor.” The sudden toss added to a growing list of flying objects in the West Wing.

This behavior is not a new habit for the American leader. He has a well-known history of throwing items when a situation does not go his way.

Just last month, Trump pulled off his microphone and tossed it to the ground. The angry gesture happened right before he stormed out of an interview on Meet the Press.

Messy history

An even more famous incident involved a dispute over election results. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson shared details of that event during a government hearing.

She testified that “there was ketchup dripping down the wall, and there was a shattered porcelain plate on the floor.” The mess followed an argument about the 2020 election.

Hutchinson noted that these outbursts happened multiple times during her employment. She was aware of the president throwing dishes or flipping tablecloths to smash everything on the ground.

Sources: HuffPost, The Wall Street Journal