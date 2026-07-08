IIran-deal is “over”, Trump says after new strikes

The fighting reignited after Iran attacked three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

A memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran, signed in mid-June, brought an end to fighting between the two countries, but that agreement now seems to be over.

Following an Iranian attack on three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the US has imposed sanctions on Iranian oil and carried out a series of “powerful strikes against Iran”, as US Central Command put it.

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According to reports, the US has struck more than 80 Iranian targets, including 60 ships belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

In retaliation, Iran has attacked 85 targets linked to the US military in various countries across the Middle East, throwing the fragile ceasefire into limbo.

Understanding is “over”

Speaking at a NATO gathering in Ankara, Turkey, US President Donald Trump made his position very clear.

Standing next to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump announced that he believes the previous memorandum of understanding with Iran “is over”.

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Cutting out cancer

Trump slammed the Iranian government during his morning remarks. “It’s a waste of time dealing with them,” Trump said at the summit, according to CNN.

He made it clear that negotiations are finished, as the president said that he wanted to “do our business” instead of pursuing diplomacy.

Hitting back harder

The language grew even more intense as the conference went on. Trump openly labeled the leaders of Iran as “evil, sick people” and “dirty players” who violated a ceasefire.

“We have to rid their cancer, their cancer,” he told reporters. “And you know what you do? You’ve got to cut out cancer early. And that’s the way I feel.”

Blunt assessments

According to news reports, Trump told the press that the American strikes were “20 times harder” than the Iranian attacks. He added, “I told them that every time you hit, we hit.”

He continued with his warnings to the regime. “And they are, of course, dirty players, so they go after everyone,” the president stated.

The president wrapped up with a blunt assessment of his personal feelings. “So we don’t like them, I don’t like them, and they are evil people,” he said.