Voters feel betrayed by Trump in online backlash: ‘He could care less’

Many voters feel totally left behind.

When political leaders speak, voters listen closely to see who they actually care about.

A recent gathering at the highest level of government has sparked fierce debate over priorities.

The spotlight is now fixed on the gap between everyday workers and the ultra-wealthy.

Cheering for wealth

President Donald Trump recently hosted an event at the White House to launch his new financial initiative. The guest list featured several prominent billionaires standing directly behind him.

A reporter asked the president about possible donations from Elon Musk. The answer quickly shifted to widespread praise for the wealthy people in the room, including Michael and Susan Dell.

“I’m like a cheerleader for geniuses,” Trump stated, according to a report for the Mirror US. “I love geniuses. I love high-IQ people….I want them to be tremendously successful.”

A stark contrast

Political opponents quickly seized on those glowing remarks. The official Democratic Party account on X shared the video to highlight a major contradiction. They posted it alongside a harsh reminder of past comments.

In May, reporters asked about the heavy financial strain the Iran conflict was placing on regular citizens. The president gave a very blunt answer about his daily priorities.

“I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all,” Trump said during that spring briefing.

Pushing a product

The recent White House gathering also featured a direct product endorsement. The president publicly thanked the Dell family for their donations before turning to the cameras with a clear instruction.

“Go out and buy a Dell computer,” he told the crowd.

That single phrase sent shockwaves through the financial markets. Within hours, Dell shares jumped sharply from around $394 to over $420.

The sudden spike raised eyebrows because of the president’s own financial portfolio. Earlier this year, records show that he purchased up to $5.2 million in Dell stock.

Growing public anger

The combination of wealthy donors and stock market gains triggered massive backlash online. Social media users flooded platforms with accusations of corruption.

Many voters felt totally left behind. “He could care less about the working class,” one user wrote on X.

Others pointed directly to the stock purchase as a serious legal issue. Some commenters openly accused the president of insider trading, suggesting he used the office to boost his personal wealth.

Sources: Mirror US, X