Border Patrol commander says agents are ‘victims’ after Alex Pretti shooting

Video footage from a deadly protest shooting has sparked outrage and renewed debate over the use of force by US law enforcement.

As questions mount, a senior Border Patrol official has publicly backed the agents involved, even as investigations continue.

Deadly protest

Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, was shot and killed during a protest in Minneapolis, weeks after another fatal shooting involving law enforcement.

Multiple videos shared online show Pretti trying to help a woman who had been pushed into the snow before being confronted by agents.

The footage appears to show Pretti being pepper sprayed, tackled by several agents and then shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reports indicate Pretti was legally carrying a firearm but may have been disarmed before the shooting, a claim now central to public anger and calls for an independent investigation.

Official defence

Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino defended the agents’ actions during an interview with CNN. He rejected criticism and praised their conduct.

“The suspect put himself in that situation,” Bovino said. “The victims are the Border Patrol agents there.”

He added: “So good job for our law enforcement in taking him down before he was able to do that.”

Video dispute

When questioned about footage suggesting Pretti had been disarmed before being shot, Bovino dismissed conclusions drawn from the videos.

He referred to what he called “freeze frame adjudication” of a crime scene.

“Dana, you don’t know that he was unarmed. I don’t know that he was unarmed,” he said. “That is why we have investigators.”

He insisted the facts would emerge through a formal inquiry and declined to address specific moments shown in the recordings.

Journalist challenge

CNN anchor Dana Bash pushed back, noting that Bovino was drawing conclusions while simultaneously urging patience for the investigation.

“Well, with respect you say that’s why we investigate, but you’re also drawing other conclusions that sort of fly in the face of waiting for an investigation,” she said.

The exchange intensified criticism online, with many accusing Bovino of dismissing clear video evidence.

Political response

Former US President Donald Trump said the shooting was under review but stopped short of judging whether it was justified.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, he said: “We’re looking, we’re reviewing everything and will come out with a determination.”

He added: “I don’t like any shooting… But I don’t like it when somebody goes into a protest and he’s got a very powerful, fully loaded gun with two magazines loaded up with bullets also.”

Civil rights groups and protesters continue to demand transparency and accountability.

The investigation into Pretti’s death remains ongoing.

Sources: CNN, Wall Street Journal, Unilad.