Boxing champion oleksandr usyk says he wants to be president of Ukraine

Ukrainian heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has revealed that he may enter politics after retiring from professional sport.

Others are reading now

In an interview reported by the Ukrainian outlet RBC and cited by WP SportoweFakty, Usyk said he plans to work in government once his boxing career comes to an end.

Future beyond boxing

The 39-year-old athlete said he intends to continue fighting for a few more years before turning his attention to public life.

“I plan to box for a few years, and then I plan to work for the government,” Usyk said.

In recent years, Usyk has become one of Ukraine’s most recognizable international figures, especially during the ongoing war with Russia.

Presidential ambitions

During the interview, host Andriy Bednyakov asked whether Usyk might consider entering politics at a local level, such as running for mayor of Konotop.

Also read

The boxer replied that if he decided to enter politics, he would aim for the highest position in the country.

“I have no intention of running for any position below the presidency,” Usyk said, drawing applause from the studio audience.

Champion in the ring

Usyk remains one of the most successful fighters in modern boxing.

The undefeated heavyweight champion holds a professional record of 24 wins and no losses.

According to WP SportoweFakty, he is expected to defend his WBC title against Dutch kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven in an upcoming bout.

Also read

Sources: WP SportoweFakty, RBC Ukraine