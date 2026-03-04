US soldier killed in Kuwait

Six U.S. service members were killed in a drone attack in Kuwait, including a Minnesota soldier who had been preparing to return home from deployment.

Others are reading now

The strike occurred on March 1 in Port Shuaiba as tensions escalated across the Middle East following recent military action involving the United States, Israel and Iran, reports The Express.

Soldier identified

One of the victims was Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of Minnesota.

She was among the six American troops killed in the attack. Amor had been serving overseas and was close to returning home to her husband and two children.

Her husband, Joey Amor, said the past month had been filled with growing tension as the regional conflict intensified.

Growing fears before attack

Speaking to The Associated Press, he said his wife believed something serious might happen as military activity increased.

Also read

“You could see it in the movements. She knew something was coming, she just didn’t know what scale,” he said.

According to him, she had been moved about a week earlier to a building made from shipping containers away from the main base.

“They were dispersing because they were in fear that the base they were on was going to get attacked and they felt it was safer in smaller groups in separate places,” he said.

Other victims named

All six soldiers killed in the attack were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command based in Des Moines, Iowa.

U.S. officials have publicly identified three of the other victims:

Also read

Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida

Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska

Spc. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa

The names of the remaining service members have not yet been released.

Final messages

Joey Amor said the couple exchanged messages about two hours before the strike.

The conversation included lighthearted jokes as they spoke during the evening.

“She just never responded in the morning,” he said.

Also read

Sources: The Express, The Associated Press