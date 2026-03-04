Iranian ballistic missile shot down by NATO air defense

The missile was intercepted by NATO units deployed in the eastern Mediterranean.

Others are reading now

A missile flying across the Middle East triggered alarm on Wednesday as it approached a NATO member’s borders.

Turkey said a ballistic missile launched from Iran was intercepted by NATO air defence systems before it entered Turkish airspace, Reuters reports.

According to an official statement from the Turkish defence ministry, the projectile travelled over Iraq and Syria before being destroyed by NATO air and missile defence units deployed in the eastern Mediterranean.

Officials said debris from the intercepting missile landed in Hatay province in southern Turkey. Authorities reported no injuries or casualties.

Rising tensions

A NATO spokesperson condemned the launch, saying the alliance opposed Iran’s targeting of Turkey and stood firmly alongside its member states.

Also read

It remains unclear what the missile’s intended destination was, but the incident represents the first time Turkey has been directly affected by the growing regional confrontation.

There was no immediate comment from the United States, which maintains air forces at Incirlik air base in southern Turkey, close to the area where debris reportedly fell.

Ankara response

Turkey’s defence ministry urged restraint from all sides following the interception.

“We warn all parties to refrain from actions that would lead to further escalation of conflict in the region. In this context, we will continue to consult with NATO and our other allies,” the ministry said.

“All necessary steps to defend our territory and airspace will be taken resolutely and without hesitation. We remind all parties that we reserve the right to respond to any hostile actions against our country,” it added.

Also read

Early statements from senior Turkish officials did not refer to NATO’s Article 4 consultation mechanism, which allows allies to discuss threats to a member’s security.

Sources: Turkish Defence Ministry, NATO statements, Reuters