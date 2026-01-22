British woman says Barron Trump’s emergency call saved her life

A late-night video call spanning the Atlantic has become a key focus in a London courtroom,

Others are reading now

A British woman says an unexpected intervention helped bring police to her door during an alleged assault.

Jurors have heard how a call answered in the United States quickly turned into an emergency unfolding in east London.

Call across continents

The woman told the court that Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, contacted UK emergency services after allegedly seeing her being attacked during a FaceTime call in January 2025.

According to her testimony, Barron, now 19, was speaking with her when the call suddenly showed disturbing scenes.

He then dialled 999 from the United States to report what he believed was a serious assault in progress.

Also read

Prosecutors say the incident happened on January 18 last year.

Allegations in court

The defendant, 22-year-old former MMA fighter Matvei Rumiantsev, is standing trial accused of multiple offences.

He denies all charges, which include assault causing actual bodily harm, two counts of rape, intentional strangulation and perverting the course of justice.

The court heard that prosecutors allege Rumiantsev became enraged over the woman’s friendship with Barron Trump.

They say he allegedly grabbed her hair, forced her to the floor, kicked her and shouted abuse during the attack.

Also read

Emergency response

Jurors were played Barron Trump’s 999 call. In the recording, he told the operator:

“It’s really an emergency, please. I got a call from her with a guy beating her up.”

Police officers were dispatched to the address. Bodycam footage shown in court captured officers explaining that the call had come from someone in the US.

The woman then told them she was friends with Barron Trump.

She later spoke to Barron again while police were present. In footage shown to jurors, he described seeing “screaming” and the woman being hit before the call cut out.

Also read

‘He saved my life’

Giving evidence, the woman said Barron’s actions were crucial.

“He helped save my life. That call was like a sign from God at that moment,” she told the court.

Prosecutors allege the relationship lasted around six months and included earlier incidents of violence.

They say the woman later reported being raped on two occasions, claims that Rumiantsev denies.

His barrister, Sasha Wass KC, challenged her account, accusing her of fabricating the allegations.

Also read

The woman rejected that suggestion, saying she had not invented the claims.

Sources: UK court proceedings, Daily Mail, The Independent, Metro, Mirror.