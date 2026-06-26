Brother of Trump’s personal assistant reveals ‘very unhealthy’ relationship

While the president’s team relies heavily on her daily support, her family clearly views the situation very differently.

Working inside the White House demands intense loyalty and long hours.

Staffers often sacrifice their personal lives to keep up with the grueling pace of a high-stakes presidency.

But sometimes, family members looking from the outside start to worry about the toll it takes on their loved ones.

A close bond

A top aide to Donald Trump is currently facing public scrutiny from a very unexpected source.

Natalie Harp has become a permanent fixture by the president’s side. Her constant presence draws wide attention.

Now, her own family is raising red flags about the dynamic.

Her estranged brother recently decided to speak out against the 34-year-old assistant’s intense dedication to the 80-year-old leader.

Preston Harp expressed deep concerns about his sister. He worries about the bizarre reality of her daily routine.

Family speaks out

In a recent bombshell interview with The Daily Mail cited by Daily Beast, the 38-year-old brother did not hold back. He painted a clear picture of a staggering obsession. According to him, this devotion goes far beyond any normal professional duties.

Preston described the dynamic between his sister and Trump as “very unhealthy.”

He also aimed his frustration directly at the commander in chief. According to the report, Preston called the president a “national embarrassment” while discussing the unusual situation.

Constant shadow

Harp has built a reputation in Washington as one of Trump’s most devoted loyalists. She reportedly follows him day and night, managing his busy schedule and acting as his closest personal aide. The access is truly unprecedented.

The Daily Beast highlighted that the staggering 46-year age gap makes the daily companionship even more noticeable.

Her brother feels the arrangement looks less like a standard political job and more like extreme worship. “She’s just like his fan club,” Preston told reporters.

Public scrutiny

Political assistants usually operate safely behind the scenes. However, Harp frequently appears right next to Trump at major events, loud rallies, and private meetings.

This level of access remains rare even for senior officials. It raises eyebrows across the political spectrum.

While the president’s team relies heavily on her daily support, her family clearly views the situation very differently. They want her to step back. For now, the painful rift between brother and sister seems only to be growing as the public spotlight intensifies.

Sources: The Daily Beast, The Daily Mail