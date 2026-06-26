New report reveals where King Charles ranks among UK taxpayers

When it comes to financial bills, the tax collector treats everyone the same, whether they are working a regular job or living in an opulent estate.

Finding out who contributes the most to public funds has long been a subject of intense curiosity. Now, a surprising peek into an elite registry reveals exactly how the wealthy compare, reports Daily Express.

A historic disclosure

For the first time in modern history, the British public has a clear window into the private finances of their ruler. Buckingham Palace recently published the personal tax payments of the head of state, sparking widespread conversation.

According to the Daily Express, King Charles handed over an eye-watering 12.9 million pounds in income and capital gains tax for the recent financial year. This transparency drive reveals the sovereign has paid over 30 million pounds since ascending the throne in 2022.

Palace insiders noted that the king personally drove this initiative to modernize the monarchy. It marks a significant shift in how the royal family handles public accountability regarding their massive private wealth.

Ranking the elite

The sudden financial disclosure allows the public to see exactly where the monarch ranks against the wealthiest citizens. Data compiled by the Sunday Times for its annual list shows that the king now shares the spotlight with high-earning celebrities.

Pop icon Harry Styles contributed 24.7 million pounds, while author J.K. Rowling paid a staggering 47.5 million pounds. Boxer Anthony Joshua also made the top tier by contributing 11 million pounds.

At the very top of the list, massive business owners dominate the multi-million rankings. The founders of the betting firm Betfred, Fred and Peter Done, took the number one spot by paying a jaw-dropping 400.1 million pounds.

Adapting the crown

Palace officials explained that while the disclosure is groundbreaking for a sitting monarch, Charles previously shared similar data when he was the Prince of Wales. The choice represents an effort to blend old traditions with modern expectations.

Insiders claim the change was done at the explicit request of the leader himself. “The decision to do so as Sovereign has come at the express wish of The King himself, as part of the adaptations carried across since Accession,” an official stated.

As the crown continues to update its public image, annual financial transparency is rapidly becoming the new standard. This step aims to answer long-standing questions about royal funding.

Sources: Daily Express, The Sunday Times