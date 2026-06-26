“He came looking to make bank”: Turkmen leader met with ‘Trump guys’ in Florida

Turkmenistan’s longtime leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov quietly traveled to Florida earlier this year, where he met several figures connected to President Donald Trump.

The leader of one of the world’s most closed-off countries quietly traveled to South Florida earlier this year, sparking speculation about what he hoped to achieve through meetings with figures close to President Donald Trump.

According to Politico, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s largely undisclosed visit focused on expanding ties with the United States, although no major agreements have been announced.

Secretive visit

Politico reports that two Turkmen government aircraft arrived in Fort Lauderdale in February, drawing attention because of the unusual presence of official planes from the isolated Central Asian state.

Turkmenistan’s Foreign Ministry later confirmed Berdimuhamedov had traveled to the US but released few details, describing the trip only as an effort to “open a new chapter” in bilateral relations.

Although the visit coincided with one of Trump’s trips to Florida, the president had already left for Washington before any meeting could take place.

Meetings in Florida

According to Politico, Berdimuhamedov instead met several prominent figures associated with Trump, including casino executive Steve Wynn, businessman William Koch, former Marvel Entertainment CEO Isaac Perlmutter and golf executive John Reese.

Analysts told the publication the Turkmen leader may have hoped to generate interest in business opportunities involving the country’s natural gas reserves, infrastructure projects and tourism sector.

“He came looking to make bank,” former US National Security Council official Eric Rudenshiold told Politico. “He met with a lot of the real heavy hitters, Trump guys, big money people.”

An isolated nation

Turkmenistan is widely regarded as one of the world’s most authoritarian and isolated countries, with strict controls on travel, media and political freedoms.

According to Politico, Berdimuhamedov has continued many of the policies established by his predecessor, maintaining tight state control while seeking selective economic partnerships abroad.

Experts interviewed by the publication said Ashgabat is also exploring ways to diversify energy exports beyond China through projects linking Central Asia with Europe.

Business-first diplomacy?

Politico also highlighted the role of Sergio Gor, Trump’s envoy for Central Asia and US ambassador to India, who met Berdimuhamedov shortly before the Florida trip.

Some former diplomats questioned Gor’s growing influence despite his lack of previous diplomatic experience.

“He came out of nowhere,” former US diplomat Richard Hoagland told Politico. “Why? Because he has business interests there. He’s snooping for business.”

Supporters rejected those claims, describing Gor as an effective representative of the administration.

Sources: Politico