Can Putin be stopped? NATO ambassador makes grim prediction

Even if the war in Ukraine is to end, the question is if the threat from Russia remains.

Others are reading now

The war in Ukraine is fast approaching the four-year mark. Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their lives, thousands of Ukrainian children have reportedly been abducted by Russia, and Russia has transformed its economy into a war economy.

The war grinds on, and despite recent attempts at a diplomatic solution to the fighting, it is hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said that Russia is de facto at war with NATO because of NATO’s support for Ukraine, even though Russian officials continue to claim that Russia is not seeking a direct conflict with NATO.

At the top of Russian society sits Vladimir Putin, a former KGB agent turned politician, who has effectively been in control of Russia since the year 2000.

And this begs the question: even if the war in Ukraine were to end, would the threat to Europe disappear as long as Putin remains in power?

Also read

No turning back

In an interview with Latvijas Avīze, Latvia’s ambassador to NATO, Māris Riekstiņš, says Russia’s current trajectory makes it difficult to predict any easing of tensions.

Asked whether the security risks to Europe are increasing, he said the answer ultimately lies with the Kremlin rather than Western capitals.

In his view, Russian President Vladimir Putin has crossed a decisive threshold. Riekstiņš argues that the leader has moved beyond a point where policy reversals are realistic, locking the country into confrontation.

Cost of war

In the interview, the ambassador stressed that responsibility for the consequences of the invasion rests with Russia’s leadership.

He said Putin “must be responsible for what has been done to both the world and his own people.”

Also read

Riekstiņš added that Russia’s economic potential has been squandered, saying the country could be prosperous but has instead diverted its resources into warfare, leaving its wealth “in the wind.”

Conflict outlook

Looking ahead, Riekstiņš offered a blunt forecast. “My personal prediction is that as long as he is in power in Russia, we should expect this conflict and this Putin policy to continue,” he said.

The remarks reflect broader concerns among NATO members that the instability triggered by the Ukraine war will persist for years.

Sources: Latvijas Avīze, Reuters, CNN, AP