Did Epstein aid Russian intelligence? Putin appears repeatedly in new files

A fresh release of documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein is continuing to ripple far beyond the United States.

The disclosures have renewed scrutiny of powerful figures and prompted political consequences in Europe, as questions mount over the scope of Epstein’s connections.

The files have reignited debate about influence, intelligence ties and accountability.

Russia links raised

According to reporting by the Daily Mail, the documents suggest Epstein may have run what was described as “the world’s largest honey trap operation,” allegedly benefiting Russian intelligence.

The report claims young Russian women were used to compromise influential Western politicians and technology figures.

The documents reportedly include thousands of references to Russia and more than 10,000 mentions of President Vladimir Putin and Moscow.

The material is said to reference possible meetings with Putin, potential trips to Russia and an offer to share information about Donald Trump ahead of the 2018 summit.

One message cited in the files reads: “Suggest to Putin that Lavrov can gain useful insight by talking to me.”

Emails and abandoned plans

Another episode appears in a 2014 email involving Japanese businessman Joey Ito. He wrote to Epstein:

“Hi Jeffrey, I was unable to convince Reid to change his schedule to meet with Putin with you.”

In this context, “Reid” is understood to refer to LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

Further correspondence suggests the idea was dropped after the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

“After the plane crash, it now sounds like a bad plan,” Ito wrote at the time.

The documents reportedly also contain around 2,000 video recordings and 180,000 photographs.

Slovak scandal

The fallout has extended to Slovakia. Miroslav Lajčák, an adviser to Prime Minister Robert Fico and a former foreign minister, resigned after correspondence between him and Epstein became public, the BBC reported.

In messages dating back to 2018, the two exchanged informal and sexualised comments.

In one reply, Lajčák wrote: “Why don’t you invite me to these games? I’d take that ‘MI’ girl.”

Epstein responded: “You can take them both. And their sisters too.”

Political response

The exchanges sparked outrage in Slovakia.

Lajčák initially denied the correspondence but later stepped down, saying he did not want to damage the prime minister or the government.

Opposition parties demanded his resignation, and a coalition party later said his position posed a security risk.

The newly released files also mention numerous high-profile figures, including US President Donald Trump, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Richard Branson and Prince Andrew. None of them have been charged with any wrongdoing.

The documents include unverified allegations compiled by the FBI, many based on anonymous tips.

Investigators followed up on several claims, some of which were deemed unreliable.

Sources: Daily Mail, BBC, FBI documents, LA.lv